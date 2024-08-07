Posted in: Batman, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: the batman, The Penguin

The Batman Returns To Theaters On 8/28 With The Penguin Sneak Peak

The Batman will return to theaters on August 28th at AMC Theatres and it will include a special preview for The Penguin show.

Initially announced in early 2022, the movie was praised by critics and earned over $770 million worldwide.

While The Batman Part II is delayed to 2026, The Penguin spin-off will debut on Max on September 19, 2024.

Warner Bros. aims to excite fans with a special preview alongside The Batman re-release.

Warner Bros. is bringing back The Batman to the big screen for everyone to see. The DC film spent a lot of time in development hell but finally made it to the big screen in early 2022, where it was generally well-received by critics and audiences alike. The film was also a box office success, bringing in just over $770 million worldwide, which is an absolute miracle in a post-COVID world. Unlike Joker, the other non-DCU movie, this one was always meant to kick off a new trilogy, but they did a good job of ensuring that the first film had a decent beginning, middle, and end. We got confirmation of a sequel in April 2022, but in September 2021, we learned that a spin-off show focused on The Penguin was also in the works. While The Batman Part II was recently delayed from October 2025 to October 2026, The Penguin comes out next month, and Warner Bros. is giving people a sneak peek. On the official social media accounts, they announced that The Batman would be returning to theaters with a sneak peek for The Penguin attached. The screening will take place on August 28th at AMC Theatres.

#TheBatman is flying back into #DolbyCinema at #AMCTheatres on Wednesday, 8/28. Don't miss the chance to see the film back on the big screen with an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming HBO Original Limited Series #ThePenguin, coming to Max on Thursday, 9/19. pic.twitter.com/bAc6M9oTVO — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 7, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Batman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Starring alongside Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald); Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave); Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld); John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America); Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther); and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). The Batman was released on March 4, 2022. The Batman Part II will be released on October 2, 2026. However, The Penguin spin-off show will be here sooner as it is set to stream on Max on September 19, 2024.

