Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: beanie babies, elizabeth banks, The Beanie Bubble

Beanie Babies Craze Gets New Film The Beanie Bubble, Out In July

The Beanie Bubble has a new trailer, as the Beanie Babies craze gets the big screen treatment. Look for it on Apple TV+ July 28th.

Beanie Babies are all the rage again. After a fun documentary, Beanie Mania debuted in 2021 on Max, a new comedy, The Beanie Bubble, will debut in select theaters on July 21st and then on Apple TV+ the following week on July 28th. Starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan, the film is directed by Kristin Gore ("Her," "Foxcatcher") and Damian Kulash, Jr. (lead singer of OK Go). The documentary was a really neat look back at the 90s as a whole, through the last truly big toy craze, and the film is layering up the fashion and humor from back then big time. Check out the Beanie Babies craziness down below.

The Beanie Babies Craze Was Super Interesting

"Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals Beanie Babies like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. "The Beanie Bubble" is an inventive story about what and who we value and the unsung heroes whose names didn't appear on the heart-shaped tag. From the married directing duo Kristin Gore ("Her," "Foxcatcher") and Damian Kulash, Jr. (lead singer of OK Go), and written by Gore, comes one of America's most outlandish success stories. "The Beanie Bubble" is produced by Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Karen Lunder and executive produced by Galifianakis and Douglas S. Jones."

I tried explaining the Beanie Babies craze to my eleven-year-old yesterday, and she pointed out that she owns some. To think that these things are still changing hands and beloved by so many still is crazy to think about. There is such a negative connotation to saying something is the "next Beanie Babies" these days; seeing how this film is received will be interesting.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!