The Bob's Burgers Movie Arriving On DVD & Blu-Ray July 19th

Get your buns ready! 20th Century Studios' murder-mystery adventure, The Bob's Burgers Movie, will be available on digital on July 12th and on Blu-ray and DVD on July 19th.

Fans can bring the beloved Belcher family into their homes with double-stacked bonus features, including exclusive deleted scenes, animation extras, audio commentary, and a new short, "My Butt Has A Fever." Collectors can beef up their movie collection with the 4K Ultra HD SteelBook® featuring custom artwork, available only at Best Buy.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie is an animated musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running, Emmy® award-winning series. After a ruptured water main creates a sinkhole in front of Bob's Burgers and blocks the entrance, Bob and Linda Belcher struggle to keep the business afloat, and the kids try to solve a mystery that could save the restaurant."

Bonus Features*

Audio Commentary

Watch the movie with audio commentary by H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Directors Loren Bouchard, and Bernard Derriman, Writer Nora Smith and Production Designer Ruben Hickman.

Featurette

Making Of the Movie: Bob's Burgers Creator Loren Bouchard talks about turning Bob's Burgers, the TV show, into Bob's Burgers, the show that's a movie.

Theatrical Short (Seen Only in Limited Theaters)

My Butt Has a Fever – Theatrical Version: The Belcher children perform in the school talent show in order to share their very important and powerful message.

My Butt Has a Fever – Animatic Version: A look Behind-the-scenes, the animatic of the theatrical short My Butt Has a Fever.

Deleted Scenes

Metal Detector: Bob and Linda go to City Hall in a version of the movie where they went to City Hall.

Burning Piers: The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf.

Grover's Office: Bob and Linda go to Grover's office in a version of the movie where they went to Grover's Office.

Deleted Scenes with Audio Commentary

The Movie We Didn't Make: Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith discuss trying to make a movie, particularly The Bob's Burger Movie.

Metal Detector: Bob and Linda go to City Hall, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.

Burning Piers: The turbulent history of Wonder Wharf, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.

Grover's Office: Bob and Linda go to Grover's Office, with commentary by Creator Loren Bouchard and Writer Nora Smith.

Animation Extras – Animatics

"Sunny Side Up Summer" Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress not-even-color-yet animatic of the song "Sunny Side Up Summer."

"Lucky Ducks" Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress not-even-color-yet animatic of the song "Lucky Ducks."

"Not That Evil" Storyboards and Rough Animation Featuring David Wain: David Wain performs an entire dance routine, with no formal training, to his character Grover's song "Not That Evil." Plays alongside the song's animatic.

"End Credits" Storyboards and Rough Animation: The work-in-progress animatic of the End Credits comes with provocative dance moves and unconventional rhythm.

Animation Extras – Animating the Scene

Linda Through the Pass-Through with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: The progression of a scene from storyboard to animation, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman, and also Linda is in it.

Bob And Linda Go to The Bank: A time-lapse of the bank scene being animated.

Bob And Linda Go to The Bank with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: A time-lapse of the bank scene being animated, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman.

Louise Grabs the Fuse: A time-lapse of the "Louise Grabs the Fuse" scene being animated.

Louise Grabs the Fuse with Commentary by Director Bernard Derriman: A time-lapse of the "Louise Grabs the Fuse" scene being animated, with commentary by Director Bernard Derriman.

*bonus features vary by product and retailer

The Bob's Burgers Movie will release digitally in the U.S. on July 12th, and physical copies will be available on July 19th, including the opportunity to grab a Blu-ray combo pack (Blu-ray + digital code) & DVD. U.S. rating for the film is PG-13 (For rude/suggestive material and language) and has an approximate run time of 102 minutes. The soundtrack for the film is available to stream right now.