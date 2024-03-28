Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Julianne Hough, maggie gyllenhaal, the bride

The Bride!… Of Frankenstein Adds Julianne Hough To Cast

Maggie Gyllenhaal's new film The Bride! has added Julianne Hough to the cast. The Bride Of Frankenstein take is due in theaters in 2025.

Article Summary Julianne Hough joins star-studded cast in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride!, set for Oct 2025.

The Bride! casts Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, and more in a unique Bride of Frankenstein tale.

Anticipation builds for The Bride!, featuring a 1930s Chicago setting and a profound narrative.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial prowess from The Lost Daughter extends to the horror genre.

The Bride! is the much-buzzed-about Bride of Frankenstein film coming from director Maggie Gyllenhaal, and today she added Julianne Hough to a cast that includes Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, and Penelope Cruz. The film is set to release on October 3rd, 2025, so we are still a long way from seeing anything from it, but that cast is killer; WB has to be super excited for this one to get underway. Deadline had the news of Hough joining the cast earlier today.

The Bride! Will Be One Of 2025's Most Anticipated Films

From the Deadline article comes a bit of a synopsis as well: The Bride! sees a lonely Frankenstein travel to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman, and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement.

I really cannot wait to see this, as it feels like a horror version of Barbie or something. Universal probably wishes that it had this on its schedule, as they are, of course, known as the home of the Universal Monsters, and to have one of the most anticipated projects going in front of cameras based around two of those characters not under their banner should stick in their craw.

As for Gyllenhall, if you have not seen her directorial debut, the Lost Daughter, you should seek it out, as it is great. I am pretty pumped to see one of my favorite actresses successfully transition to being behind the camera and in my favorite genre. As we learn even more about The Bride! we will bring it to you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!