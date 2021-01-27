Benedict Cumberbatch Stars In Trailer For Cold War Film The Courier

The Courier is a new Cold War thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a "Courier" of information for Britain during the Cold War. The film is based on the life of Greville Wynne, a British businessman who's recruited by MI-6, the U.K.'s intelligence service, and a CIA operative (played by Rachel Brosnahan) to infiltrate the Soviet Union. The film also stars Jessie Buckley and Merab Ninidze. The film is directed by Dominic Cooke. You can see the trailer, read the synopsis, and see the poster for the film down below.

The Courier Synopsis

"THE COURIER is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK's MI-6 and a CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan), he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis."

I gotta say, this looks like it will be an entertaining film. Serious drama, but with a twinge of humor thrown in since Cumberbatch is so delightful. This feels like a film Tom Hanks has starred in at least a dozen times, but with the ensemble assembled here, it should be strong enough to set itself apart from some of the dramas being released in the first part of the year. Here's hoping at least, a good espionage film is always a fun watch.

The Courier, directed by Dominic Cooke and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachael Brosnahan, Merab Ninidze, and Jesse Buckley, is set to hit theaters on March 11th, but like all film releases right now, who knows if that will hold.