The Director of Another Simple Favor is Open to a Third Film

Another Simple Favor filmmaker Paul Feig reveals that he's still open to making a third installment of the quirky mystery franchise.

Article Summary Director Paul Feig is open to a third Simple Favor film, teasing ideas for further quirky mysteries.

Another Simple Favor brings Stephanie and Emily to Capri for a wild wedding tangled with crime and chaos.

The sequel amps up the absurdity, trading suburban suspense for campy, mafia-fueled European hijinks.

A cliffhanger ending hints there's more to explore, with fans and creators eager for more Simple Favor fun.

The 2018 film A Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, gained a devoted fanbase for its sharp, twist-laden story of unlikely allies Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively). Adapted from Darcey Bell's novel, this black comedy mystery centers on Stephanie, an earnest mommy vlogger who investigates the sudden disappearance of the charismatic yet cunning Emily. The film reveals a tangled network of deception, murder, and a hidden twin.

Its prominent box office haul and generally positive Rotten Tomatoes score naturally demanded an unconventional sequel. And Another Simple Favor, now streaming on Prime Video, lives up to its zany nature with a campy, chaotic follow-up that pushes the franchise to unhinged heights. Set five years later, Another Simple Favor finds Stephanie, now a true-crime influencer, invited by Emily—fresh out of prison via legal wizardry—to be maid of honor at her lavish Capri wedding to mob-connected Dante (Michele Morrone). The plot spirals when Emily's ex-husband, Sean (Henry Golding), is brutally killed, leading to an even crazier outcome that feels surprisingly worthwhile. But, by the time the dust settles, we're left with the suggestion that there's more to come.

Another Simple Favor Director Reveals His Stance on a Third Installment

Now, when addressing a possible third film, Feig revealed to CinemaBlend, "I don't think Blake [knows what could come next as teased in the final scene], but I definitely have a very good idea of what it is. So you know, we'll see. How will we make another one? Who knows? I don't know. It depends how this one does and whatever's schedules are like, and if we really love the idea. But, you know, these characters are really fun and, and I think there's more fun directions to take 'em in."

After somewhat tricking audiences with the first film's ominous marketing, the sequel definitely leans into absurdity, trading the original's suburban suspense for a zany, mafia-tinged European caper. While Another Simple Favor also sacrifices some of the first film's sharp stakes for over-the-top flair, it feels like it's developed a niche tone and world that does manage to keep the door open for a third, with Emily's final "favor" hinting at more mayhem to come. So, at this point, why not commit to a trilogy or a franchise? Let's keep the weirdness coming!

