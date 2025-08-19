Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: netflix, paramount, stranger things, the duffer brothers

The Duffer Brothers Exit Netflix For Paramount In Blockbuster Deal

The Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things, have signed a new mega-deal with Paramount, leaving Netflix behind.

Article Summary The Duffer Brothers are leaving Netflix for a four-year development deal with Paramount.

The new Paramount deal covers feature films, TV, and streaming, starting in April 2026.

Stranger Things Season 5 will wrap up their Netflix era with a three-part release this winter.

Theatrical opportunities at Paramount were key to their decision to exit Netflix after a decade.

The Duffer Brothers have made it official. After teasing last week that they were leaving Netflix, they have inked a new 4-year development deal with Paramount. This deal will include feature films, television, and streaming projects. The sticking point for the team seemed to be a theatrical component, which, as we all know, Netflix doesn't tend to do, and that may be what sent them packing. The deal will start in April 2026 when their Netflix deal is up. The duo brings Stranger Things to a close with a three-pronged release for Season 5 this winter. Deadline broke the news.

The Duffer Brothers Bet On Themselves By Leaving Netflix

The Duffer Brothers released an official statement on the deal closing: "We couldn't be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family. David, Josh, and Dana are passionate about bringing bold, original films to the big screen. To be part of that mission is not just exciting – it's the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. And to do so at a studio with such a storied Hollywood legacy is a privilege we don't take lightly. We're also excited to reunite with our friends Cindy and Matt, who were among the very first to believe in us and an unusual little script we wrote that became Stranger Things. They took a chance on us in 2015, and they're taking a chance again – we can't wait to create new stories together."

"Our time at Netflix has been incredible. Ted, Bela, and Peter have given us the kind of creative freedom and support that artists dream of but so rarely receive. A decade in, they are family. We're excited to continue collaborating – not only on the upcoming release of Stranger Things 5, but also on shows we're deeply proud to be producing, including Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and The Boroughs. And we look forward to building out the future of Stranger Things together – there are many more stories to tell beyond Hawkins, and we can't wait to share them," the brothers added.

