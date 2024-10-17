Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the electric state

The Electric State Teaser: A Very Different Looking Robot Uprising

Netflix has released the teaser trailer and key art for the new film from Anthony and Joe Russo, The Electric State.

Article Summary Netflix unveils teaser for The Electric State, directed by the Russo Brothers, set in a retro-futuristic 1990s.

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown as an orphaned teen, Michelle, in a world where sentient robots live in exile.

Michelle embarks on a journey with a robot named Cosmo to find her brother, with Chris Pratt playing a smuggler.

The Electric State offers a twist on the robot uprising theme, releasing on Netflix in 2025.

Netflix and The Russo Brothers are still trying to make that partnership worth the money spent on it, even as the duo heads back to Marvel to direct another Avengers film. The Grey Man was a pretty flop for the streaming service and did not turn into the franchise they thought or wanted it to. People were talking about a sequel, but it seems unclear whether that will happen. Instead, we are getting The Electric State, which is attempting to look at a robot uprising and artificial intelligence differently. Or in a way that makes the robots look sympathetic in some ways? It's unclear with the designs whose side we're supposed to be on here, but the teaser trailer released today features Millie Bobby Brown wearing a wig that looks like someone looked at Kathryn Newton and said, "Do that." We also have Chris Pratt, who has a terrible-looking wig and even more questionable facial hair. It's unclear if anyone in this movie isn't wearing a terrible wig.

The Electric State: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she's visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle's genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher's disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.

The Electric State is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Brown, Pratt, Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk lend their talents as the voices of the robots. The film is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag with a screenplay written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely. It will stream to Netflix sometime in 2025.

