The Exorcism At 1600 Penn Film Coming From Blumhouse-Atomic Monster

IDW comic series The Exorcism at 1600 Penn has been optioned by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster for a film adaptation.

The comic blends classic exorcism horror with political drama set in the White House under a female president.

Hannah Rose May, creator of the comic, will collaborate with Blumhouse and IDW for the movie adaptation.

A sequel series, The Exorcism at Buckingham Palace, is already in the works and may expand the franchise.

The Exorcism at 1600 Penn is the latest comic to be optioned for a film, this time from Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. The series, created by Hannah Rose May and Vanesa Del Rey, will be produced by Jason Blum through Blumhouse, with Ryan Turek executive producing, along with IDW Publishing CEO Davidi Jonas. Turek shared, "What immediately drew us to THE EXORCISM AT 1600 PENN was how grounded and urgent it feels. Hannah has created a story that fuses classic possession horror with contemporary political tension in a way that feels bold and deeply human. It is exactly the kind of material we look for when we think about expanding horror into new spaces, and we are excited to identify a filmmaker who can bring this world to the screen with the scale and perspective it deserves." Deadline reported the news first.

The Exorcism At 1600 Penn Has A Sequel Already As Well

Said May, "Getting to work with Blumhouse to bring THE EXORCISM AT 1600 PENN to the big screen feels like a dream come true. Blumhouse has defined modern horror for a generation, and I could not be more excited to be working with them on this adaptation. I am so grateful to my incredible partners at IDW for their tireless work to share this story with audiences around the world." Here is the books' description if you are unfamiliar: Kelly Doyle has just been elected the first female president of the United States of America, and boiling political tension could spill over at any second. Having to balance being a mother to two teenagers and navigating the shifting media landscape, all while preventing World War III, has Kelly spread thin, but she could never predict that the nation's hallowed halls would soon become a demonic battleground for good versus evil.

This was a pretty popular series and a perfect project from Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. The sequel series, The Exorcism at Buckingham Palace, could also be adopted if this is successful, giving the horror titan yet another franchise in its portfolio.

