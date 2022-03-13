The Exorcism of God is a Colorful, Multilingual Possession Tale

On Castle Talk, Jason chats with Alejandro Hidalgo, director, and co-writer of The Exorcism of God, in theaters, on-demand, and digital on March 11th.

Say the producers:

The Exorcism of God is directed by Alejandro Hidalgo (The House at the End of Time) from a script by Santiago Fernández Calvete (Sangre Vurdalak) and Hidalgo. The film stars Joseph Marcell ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"), María Gabriela de Faría ("The Moodys", "Deadly Class"), Will Beinbrink (It Chapter Two, "Dark"), Hector Kotsifakis ("Malverde: El Santo Patrón"), and Irán Castillo ("SOS Me estoy enamorando").

Saban Films will release the horror film The Exorcism of God in Theaters, on Demand and Digital on March 11th.

In the film, Peter Williams, an American priest working in Mexico, is considered a saint by many local parishioners. However, due to a botched exorcism, he carries a dark secret that's eating him alive until he gets an opportunity to face his own demon one final time.

Hidalgo talks about the challenges of taking on a genre whose definitive work of art (The Exorcist) has stood unchallenged for nearly fifty years and how the solution is finding the answers in characters and their relationship with faith. He also discusses how location and setting can matter– the very Catholic world of Mexico in film, long a mainstay of horror, was the perfect place for the story of a priest with a secret.

Listen here:

Check out the Trailer:

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series editor. The newest volume is Femme Fatales: Horror from Women about Women. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.