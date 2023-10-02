Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, film, horror, The Exorcist, The Exorcist: Believer, Universal Pictures

The Exorcist: Believer Co-Director on Planning Future Films

Halloween and Exorcist Believer director David Gordon Green is discussing the future of The Exorcist franchise and what it might entail.

When it was announced that Universal Pictures and Blumhouse were teaming up for a new Exorcist trilogy (for a really hefty price), horror fans became fascinated about what that could entail after decades of peace. And with The Exorcist: Believer coming out in just a few days, we'll finally get a taste of what's in store for the iconic franchise – which apparently creates multiple options for future films to explore. Here's what we do know.

The Exorcist: Believer Opens Several Doors for Future Horrors

While talking to Collider about the upcoming film, co-director David Gordon Green was asked about the upcoming trilogy of Exorcist films being developed, where he noted, "We'll see, we'll see. The idea is we built a road map that I think has so many different avenues that we could take. The world of exorcism and possession is so vast. The world of spirituality is so curious to me that there are so many questions that I have. As the movie finds itself existing in the world over the next few weeks, I think a lot of those questions will be answered. [I have a] road map [for the next two movies]."

The popular horror director then goes on to elaborate, "I wanna make sure I'm not so meticulously locked into a structure or a concept that I can't deviate [and give myself some wiggle room to take] an opportunity or an improvisation or a detour that feels appealing. So many things that I love about making movies are those opportunities that arise in frustration, or it's raining, and you were looking for the sunshine, and then what you find is so amazing. Those adventures can be so creative for me. So I think it's having a good plan and a good team and then being able to roll with the punches and have some fun."

The Exorcist: Believer will arrive in theaters on October 6, 2023. Are you excited about the prospect of even more demonic encounters?

