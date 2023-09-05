Posted in: Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, david gordon green, The Exorcist: Believer

The Exorcist: Believer Releases New Trailer Ahead Of New Release Date

A second full trailer for The Exorcist: Believer has been released this morning. The film is now in theaters October 6th.

The Exorcist: Believer is having a rough time. Blumhouse and Universal were thinking that they had the perfect release date- two weeks after SAW X, and two weeks before Five Nights At Freddy's, where it had a little pocket to make some money. Then, last week, Taylor Swift happened. Now, they moved up a week to October 6th and are coming out the week after SAW X. This film, directed by David Gordon Green as the kick off to a new trilogy, has a lot riding on it and needs to maximize its time in theaters. This morning, a new trailer for the film was released, which you can find below.

The Exorcist Taken Out By Taylor Swift?

Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 13, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer. Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls), on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

The Exorcist: Believer stars Leslie Odom, Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, and Ellen Burstyn returning to reprise her role as Chris MacNeil. It is directed by David Gordon Green from a script by Peter Sattler and Green, from a story by Scott Teems, Danny McBride, and Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty. The film now releases in theaters on October 6th.

