The Exorcist: Believer Releases One Last Featurette Before Tomorrow

One last featurette has been released before The Exorcist Believer hits theaters starting tomorrow afternoon.

The Exorcist: Believer hits theaters starting tomorrow afternoon, and one last featurette was released this afternoon. Our review went up this morning, and while they are lukewarm overall so far, it is a fun theatrical experience. Leslie Odom, Jr., Lidya Jewett, Olivia O'Neill, Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, and Ellen Burstyn all-star in this one, directed by David Gordon Green. This is the first in what is being planned as a new trilogy. Check out the featurette below.

The Exorcist Returns To Theaters 50 Years Later

Exactly 50 years ago this fall, the most terrifying horror film in history landed on screens, shocking audiences around the world. Now, on Friday, October 6th, a new chapter begins. From Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, who shattered the status quo with their resurrection of the Halloween franchise, comes The Exorcist: Believer. Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls), on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia O'Neill) disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, seek out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

There is not much time to wait now; by Friday morning, all the secrets will be revealed, and we will live in a world with a new Exorcist film. Will we get that planned trilogy after all? Only time and the box office will let us know now.

