Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – New Promo Praises Fantastivision

Marvel Studios released a new in-universe themed sneak peek of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which praises Fantastivision.

Article Summary Marvel Studios unveils a new in-universe sneak peek for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The promo highlights Fantastivision, a recurring element in the film's marketing campaign.

Marketing blends retro-inspired in-universe ads with more traditional trailers and TV spots.

Fantastivision promos have appeared in IMAX film bumpers and other viral marketing efforts.

It's pretty clear that whoever is doing the marketing and social media for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is having fun with it. Since the beginning, the materials have been walking the line of doing in-universe viral marketing like the People Magazine cover or more traditional TV spots and trailers. These teams are often overworked and underappreciated, and we have seen countless shows and movies live and die by their marketing and social media teams. Anyway, we got a new sneak peek today, and this one praises Fantastivision, which has been a staple part of this marketing for a while now. For example, if you've seen any IMAX films lately, you probably saw the Fantastic Four themed bumper, and it mentions Fantastivision.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!