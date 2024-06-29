Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Joseph Quinn, The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: Joseph Quinn On Johnny And Ben's Friendship

The Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn talks about developing the relationship between Johnny and Ben with costar Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Article Summary Joseph Quinn discusses Johnny & Ben's dynamic for The Fantastic Four.

The cast has a group chat that's buzzing with chemistry and humor.

Marvel's First Family cast announced, with a release date of July 25, 2025.

New details revealed about the anticipated production starting post-Comic-Con.

People are starting to talk about The Fantastic Four now that we have some plot details, and we know that the movie will go into production in less than a month. It's been a long time coming, and if there is a film that people will have a critical eye on, it will be this one. They aren't called Marvel's First Family for nothing and this film has three different adaptations to go up against. Granted, all of those adaptations are flawed in different ways, so the bar might as well be in hell, but still, this might be the film with the highest expectations that Marvel has coming out soon. People have started prodding the cast and crew for any information about this film, and we've gotten some details. Joseph Quinn is set to star as Johnny Storm and did an interview with Men's Health about his new Marvel gig, specifically about the relationship between Johnny and Ben, who Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play, and how they are working together to develop that dynamic.

"He's an inherently funny man," Quinn said. "We will have a period of rehearsals, which will be an opportunity for us all to work on the specific dynamics between the four and beyond. I'm very excited at the prospect of working with Ebon. I think he's amazing, and will definitely bring something very unique to his role; the dynamic is the thing that is the most important aspect of these four characters. I couldn't think of another three actors that could being as much vigor and life to these other characters, and I'll do my best to do the same."

Marvel's First Family Has A Group Chat

Quinn went on to confirm that there is a Fantastic Four group chat is "popping off" and that "there's some funny stuff going on in there. They're good people, and I'm delighted at the prospect of working with them." This is supposed to be a group that feels like family, so making sure the chemistry feels real is going to be extremely important if they want this movie to work. We know that the time period has been confirmed now, but there were plenty of hints that this would be the case with how Marvel announced the cast of The Fantastic Four on Valentine's Day. The art was a throwback if there ever was one, and when asked what he thought about what cast of announcing the casting, Quinn had nothing but good things to say.

"It was great!" he said. "It was a really lovely way to announce it—it was very sweet, and people responded well to it. It's a little surreal, obviously. I'd be remiss to not acknowledge the fact that this stuff is something that people feel very strongly about. People care about these characters and what heroism means to people, and that it can provide some light in dark times and examples as well of how to conduct oneself without trying to get too lofty. It's a responsibility that I'm taking very seriously, and we all are. And we're also going to have a lot of fun with it."

We know that The Fantastic Four isn't heading into production until after San Diego Comic-Con, but maybe we'll get the chance to see some very, very early footage during the D23 Expo a few weeks later. Right now, we think people would be happy to see the cast together on stage, with some concept art as proof this film is actually happening.

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer. In early May, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich reportedly joined the cast as well. Later in May, Ralph Ineson had reportedly joined the cast as the villain, Galactus.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!