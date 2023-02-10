The First Poster For The Flash Is Here, And It Shockingly, Rules Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have dropped a poster for The Flash ahead of its Super Bowl trailer debut this Sunday. The poster absolutely slaps.

There are troubled productions, and then there is the road that Ezra Miller's The Flash has had to walk to get to the big screen. We are coming up on a decade for this film to be in some form of production, and it looks like it will finally see a release this year. The first trailer is set to come out this Sunday during the Super Bowl, but that hasn't stopped Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios from jumping on the hype train, and that means dropping a poster. In this case, it means dropping a poster that absolutely rules. Is this what nearly ten years of production issues bring us? Because if we get one awesome poster out of this mess and nothing else? Well, I have something to add to my wall.

The Flash And Its Long Road To The Big Screen

DC and Warner Bros. have had some somewhat legendary projects when it comes to hanging out in development hell, but The Flash might be one of the worst and one of the ones with the highest profile. The Flash once had a tentative release date of 2018, and Miller was cast as Barry Allen back in October 2014. However, since then, the project has had many ups and downs, including four different directors and several page-one rewrites of the script. Just when it looked like things for this project were finally going to get off of the ground, when they had all of the confirmed cast members, and everything was shot did, things really begin to go off the rails. Miller's crisis really kicked in during 2022, but they did have an incident with a fan in a bar in April 2020 before filming had even begun on The Flash. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding this movie and whether or not it should be released at all.

That controversy got even louder when Warner Bros. decided to cancel Batgirl for tax benefits. People could not believe that of those two DC projects, Batgirl was the one that was getting canceled. Back in March 2022, the film got delayed to June 23, 2023, and it sat there until it was moved up to June 16, 2023. Andy Muschietti is directing, with Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso confirmed to be in the cast.