Yes Day Trailer Lets Kids Rule For 24 Hours In Netflix Comedy

Netflix debuted the trailer for the new family comedy Yes Day this morning. Starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, and Everly Carganilla, the film sees Garner and Ramirez giving their kids a whole 24 hours where they say nothing but yes to whatever they want. Hilarity ensues, as one would imagine. As a father, this is completely unrealistic, but I will enjoy watching the chaos when someone else does it. Catch the trailer for Yes Day down below.

Yes Day Synopsis

"For 24 hours, kids make the rules. Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY — where for 24 hours, the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before. Starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, and Everly Carganilla."

This feels like a throwback to the mid-90's family comedies like Baby's Day Out and such, and I am here for it. As someone who has a younger brother and had to watch ALL of those films, there is a certain charm to them. Nobody is winning any awards with them, but a solid family comedy with Jennifer Garner? Sign me up. Hey Hollywood: make more movies like this. I have an 8-year-old daughter that is going to eat this up, and she will watch as many films like this as you want to make. Yes Day, starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, and Everly Carganilla, will be on Netflix starting on March 12th.