The First Snake Eyes Trailer Looks Rather Generic

The first trailer for Snake Eyes dropped tonight, and unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be that much that will set it apart from any other movie about ninjas. That's not really a bad thing; in many ways, a movie like this will live and die by the fight scenes and how well the script manages to string them together. It has a great cast and that will help anchor those fight scenes and maybe even make you care about the outcomes. Said fight scenes even look pretty well-staged. However, visually, aside from one shot of a helmet, there is nothing here that really screams Snake Eyes or G.I. Joe in any way.

If there was any comparison to be made, this feels like those movies based on IP that were coming out in the early 2000s where they were ashamed of their source material. The X-Men didn't look like the X-Men, and G.I. Joe had a movie that came out in that time period that didn't look anything like G.I. Joe. We live in a world where people are excited to see movies and other media embrace their origins no matter how goofy they might be. Snake Eyes looks like it's going to be perfectly serviceable, maybe even good, but right now, there isn't anything groundbreaking in this early footage.

Official Synopsis: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he's been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Snake Eyes, directed by Robert Schwentke, stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Tahehiro Hira, and Iko Uwais. It will be released in theaters on July 23, 2021.