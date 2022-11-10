The First Trailer For John Wick: Chapter 4 Is Here And It's Awesome

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014 where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with on top of the fact that Keanu Reeves is the best at this. Since 2014, we've had two more sequels, a spinoff TV show that is set to drop next year, and a spinoff movie that just started filming this week. So far, the fourth entry in the series is still called John Wick: Chapter 4 and has dropped its first trailer. To the surprise of precisely no one, it looks awesome.

John Wick: Chapter 4: Summary, Cast, Release Date

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. It is directed by Chad Stahelski, written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters by Derek Kolstad. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are producing, and Keanu Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseornek are executive producing. It will be released on March 24, 2023.