The Flash: Ben Affleck Had a Better Time in Film Than Justice League

As if things weren't surreal on the Marvel front with Spider-Man: No Way Home, DC has its own crossover shenanigans with Warner Bros' The Flash. While promoting his film, The Tender Bar, star Ben Affleck spoke with Variety reflecting on his time donning the cape and cowl one last time as Bruce Wayne/Batman for director Andy Muschietti comparing his experience for 2017's Justice League. Infamous for its behind-the-scenes issues as original director Zack Snyder had to abandon due to a family emergency, Joss Whedon took over with less-than-favorable results.

Ben Affleck's The Flash Experience

"It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult," Affleck said. "This was really lovely, really fun. I had a great time. I'm probably under some gag order that I'm not even aware that I probably just violated, and I'm now going to be sued." The surreal part isn't the fact that he's returned to the role when another feature in Matt Reeves' The Batman was also filming with Robert Pattinson in the title role, but also the fact he'll also be playing a version of the character alongside Michael Keaton from the Tim Burton films.

Affleck spoke fondly of his Flash co-star Ezra Miller, who also appeared with him in the 2017 film and its 2016 predecessor Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice from Snyder. "I love Ezra, and I had a chance to see Jason [Momoa], who's over there making 'Aquaman [and the Lost Kingdom]." The Tender Bar, which is directed by George Clooney, stars Affleck, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd, which follows a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle's bar. The film's slated for release on December 22 and on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022. The Flash is slated for release on November 4, 2022.