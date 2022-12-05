The Flash Moves Up A Week In June 2023

Warner Bros. has decided they have confidence in The Flash, despite its long stint in development hell and the controversy surrounding the lead. The film's fate has been up in the air for a long time, and the road to getting The Flash to the big screen has been bumpy, to say the least. Things have been quiet for a little while now, but now Warner Bros. is out pushing the new projects as we head into the year that this movie will supposedly see the light of day. According to Deadline, The Flash has moved up a week to June 16, 2023, which means it will release the same day as Pixar's Elemental and a Jennifer Lawrence film called No Hard Feelings. Pixar hasn't had a massive box office presence since before the pandemic, but if the right movie hits, they could easily dominate the weekend without even trying. It's a gamble to go against a Pixar original property, so Warner Bros. and DC must have some serious confidence that not only is The Flash good, but all of the bad press surrounding it won't drag the movie down.

The Flash And Its Long Road To The Big Screen

DC and Warner Bros. have had some somewhat legendary projects when it comes to hanging out in development hell, but The Flash might be one of the worst and one of the ones with the highest profile. The Flash once had a tentative release date of 2018, and Miller was cast as Barry Allen back in October 2014. However, since then, the project has had many ups and downs, including four different directors and several page-one rewrites of the script. Just when it looked like things for this project were finally going to get off of the ground, when they had all of the confirmed cast members and everything was shot did things really begin to go off the rails. As previously stated, Miller's crisis didn't really begin until 2022, but they did have an incident with a fan in a bar in April 2020 before filming had even begun on The Flash. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding this movie and whether or not it should be released at all.

That controversy got even louder when Warner Bros. decided to cancel Batgirl for tax benefits. People could not believe that of those two DC projects, Batgirl was the one that was getting canceled. Back in March 2022, the film got delayed to June 23, 2023, and it sat there until it was moved up to June 16, 2023. Andy Muschietti is directing, with Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso confirmed to be in the cast.