The Garfield Movie Will Be Available To Rent Or Own Digitally Tomorrow

The Garfield Movie is coming home. The Chris Pratt-starring animated film will be available to rent or own starting tomorrow, July 9th.

Star-studded cast includes Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Snoop Dogg and more.

Movie boasts a collection of digital extras, including a gag reel and deleted scenes.

Family film success contributing to a profitable year at the box office.

The Garfield Movie was a modest success when opening over Memorial Day, and families who didn't head to the theater to see the film only had to wait one more day to see it at home. The film, featuring the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Snoop Dogg, will be available to rent or own on digital services starting tomorrow, July 9th. To date, the film has made it to $241 million worldwide and contributed to a great 2024 at the box office for family films.

The Garfield Movie Includes Digital Extras

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Along with the film, digital consumers also have a bevy of extras to watch as well:

Gag Reel

Easter Eggs: Garnishes à la Garfield

Deleted Scene – "I'm Back" Animatic, featuring Hannah Waddingham

Indoor Cat, Outdoor Adventure

Cast of Critters

How to Draw's

Concept Arts

Animation Progression Reel

My daughter has been pretty pumped to see this, which shocked me a bit. It is kind of crazy how much kids are into Garfield these days. I have no idea how they even find the old strips at this point, but they know it, and they really care about it.

