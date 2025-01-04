Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, lionsgate, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games Director on Casting a Young Haymitch

The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence has opened up about the challenges of casting a younger version of Haymitch for his solo story.

The Hunger Games franchise will continue to expand in the near future with the upcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, set to hit theaters in November 2026. Directed by longtime franchise filmmaker Francis Lawrence, the film will delve into the backstory of fan-favorite character Haymitch Abernathy, who Woody Harrelson originally portrayed in the original Hunger Games films.

Francis Lawrence on the Intricacies of Finding a Younger Haymitch for the Next Hunger Games Film

When speaking to ComicBook.com about the process of casting a younger Haymitch, Lawrence notes, "If you look at [The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes], we had to cast a young version of Donald Sutherland, right? It's the same challenge." He adds, "You're like, 'How am I going to cast a young person who is believably going to become Donald Sutherland? Who's going to have that sort of intelligence, sophistication, a little irreverence, gravitas, all of that?' It's a search and you have to dig down and figure out what are the elements that make Woody so interesting, right? And some of it is humor. Some of it is intelligence. Some of it is quirk. Some of it is there's a darkness in him that gives him an edge. There's a mischievousness, right? So there's all these aspects that make Woody so great, so appealing, so watchable, and such a great actor and so interesting."

The casting process for a younger Haymitch is indeed daunting, but given the franchise's track record, we're pretty confident that the right actor will be found. And knowing that the film will explore Haymitch's early years, it'll be nice to get a deeper understanding of his character and the events that shaped him into the mentor we know from the original Hunger Games series.

