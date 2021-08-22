The Last Matinee is a Riveting Slasher Wearing the Colors of Giallo

This week Jason chats with Maxi Contenti, director of The Last Matinee, coming to VOD, Digital, and DVD on August 24, 2021. The Last Matinee is a brutal slasher with a visual style that cleverly imitates the color and movement of a giallo– in fact, Contenti calls it a "neo-giallo." The distinction Contenti makes is that Giallo films traditionally were mysteries, whereas The Last Matinee has the plot of a slasher film. In a neat detail, the film takes place in the early 90s, a more analog time to go with the practical effects Contenti is excited to deploy.

Say the producers:

SYNOPSIS: The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist's daughter.

The Castle of Horror/Castle Talk Podcast has a connection to Contenti; in fact– he's the director of the video for "Send More Gasoline" from Castle of Horror cast member and Psy-comm writer Tony Salvaggio's band Deserts of Mars.

The Last Matinee is directed by Contenti (Muñeco viviente V, Neptunia) from a script by Manuel Facal (High Five, Fiesta Nibiru) and Contenti and stars Luciana Grasso (El Secreto de Julia), Ricardo Islas (El Que No Corre Vuela, Bailiwick), Julieta Spinelli, Franco Duran and Pedro Duarte.

