The Long Walk: The Stakes Become Very Real In This New Clip

The stakes are high for the boys on The Long Walk, and a new clip, which was released today, showcases exactly what is on the line.

The intense footage makes it clear the film will earn its R-rating with violence and shocking moments.

Stephen King adaptations are on the rise, and The Long Walk could become a memorable addition.

If the film nails its ending, it may linger with audiences long after the credits roll.

Lionsgate is not holding back when it comes to showing audiences exactly what is on the line for the boys in The Long Walk. The trailer is pretty brutal, but in the new clip released today, there isn't any hiding from the violence. This is a movie that's going to earn that R-rating, and even the people in the comment section of YouTube were not expecting what happens at the end. Adaptations of Stephen King's books have been trending more positively than negatively these days, and with the excellent cast and director, this one could be the kind that stays with you for a while. If they manage to nail that ending, "staying with you" is putting it lightly.

The Long Walk: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the highly anticipated adaptation of master storyteller Stephen King's first-written novel, and Francis Lawrence, the visionary director of The Hunger Games franchise films (Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Pts. 1 & 2, and The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), comes The Long Walk, an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?

Lionsgate presents, in association with Media Capital Technologies, a Vertigo Entertainment / about:blank production, The Long Walk, directed by Francis Lawrence, screenplay by JT Mollner, based on the novel by Stephen King. The Long Walk stars Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, with Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill. It will be released in theaters on September 12, 2025.

