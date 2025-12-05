Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings

The Lord of the Rings Are Returning To Theaters In January 2026

Fathom Entertainment is bringing The Lord of the Rings back to theaters in January 2026 to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Fathom Entertainment will screen the extended editions across two weekends, with tickets available now.

Special anniversary popcorn tins and collectables will be offered at participating AMC theaters during the event.

New Lord of the Rings films are in development, with The Hunt for Gollum currently set for December 2027.

There is a large group of people who will not like the following statement, but here it is: Fathom Entertainment is bringing The Lord of the Rings back to theaters in January 2026 to celebrate its 25th anniversary. That hurt a group of you, and I apologize for reminding you of the inevitable passage of time. The rerelease market continues to bring back some really fun movies. While everyone else was figuring out during the pandemic that there is a large and thriving market for rereleases, Fathom Entertainment has been doing rerelease events for years. The event will take place over two three-day weekends: January 16-18 and January 23-25. Tickets are on sale now.

"The trilogy of films in The Lord of the Rings are remarkable cinematic accomplishments and made an indelible impact on fans with their stunning visuals, unparalleled storytelling, and epic performances from the cast – essentially raising the bar for what is possible on the big screen," said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer at Fathom Entertainment. "As we celebrate the 25-year anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2026, Fathom is proud to join with Warner Bros. to present each of these incredible films, with the extended editions from Peter Jackson and in 4DX for the enjoyment of fans old and new."

On top of the new The Lord of the Rings 25th anniversary logo, which was shared, we also got a look at the new popcorn tins, which feature maps of Middle-earth on them, and they have magnets. There is also a green one, which is more traditional looking but is still a very nice color. These are participating AMC's only.

The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Extended Edition:



Friday, January 16, 2026 (DBOX showings available)

Friday, January 23, 2026

The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers Extended Edition

Saturday, January 17, 2026 (DBOX showings available)



Saturday, January 24, 2026

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Extended Edition

Sunday, January 18, 2026 (DBOX showings available)

Sunday, January 25, 2026

There are currently new movies within the world of The Lord of the Rings in development, but considering the massive leadership change that is currently happening at Warner Bros., your guess is as good as ours as to whether or not that happens. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is currently scheduled for a December 17, 2027, release date.

