The Mandalorian and Grogu: New Trailer Will Debut Tomorrow

A new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu will debut tomorrow. The first Star Wars big-screen release since 2019 will open in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Lucasfilm is ramping up promotion after a lukewarm Super Bowl spot failed to excite Star Wars fans.

The Mandalorian and Grogu marks Star Wars' first theatrical release since 2019, opening May 22, 2026.

The film’s marketing aims to build buzz for the highly anticipated return of Star Wars to the big screen.

The Big Game Spot for The Mandalorian and Grogu was by far the worst trailer that a movie studio put out during the Super Bowl, and did the opposite in terms of giving people anything to hyped them up about when it comes to this movie. However, it appears the marketing team has recognized this and decided that releasing a new trailer might be the right move. When you talk to people about summer releases, at the moment, no one seems to be talking about this one, and that is a weird thing for Star Wars' return to the big screen after a seven-year hiatus. Lucasfilm shared a brief teaser for the new trailer, which is set to debut tomorrow.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

