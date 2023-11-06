Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: captain marvel, ms marvel, nia dacosta, the marvels

The Marvel Director Nia DaCosta "Really Wanted It To Be Under 2 Hours"

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta has revealed that she "really wanted it to be under two hours" and that you "do what's right for the movie."

When word started to come down that the runtime for The Marvels would be under two hours, for some reason, people on the internet seemed to think that was an indication that things were going in the wrong direction and setting aside the fact that summer 2023 is littered with the corpses of movies made mediocre by their overly long runtimes, since when has it been any indication of whether or not a film will be good or not? It turns out that things like runtime can come down to artistic choice as well. It was confirmed in an interview with Digital Spy with director Nia DaCosta that she always wanted the film to be under two hours because that is what she likes when she goes to the movies, films that are about an hour and forty-five minutes, give or take.

"I really wanted it to be under two hours. I always think about the runtime, actually, when I go into a film. I just feel like there's no need to have it long if you don't need to because 1 hour 45 minutes is pretty average for a movie, so we were all really excited," she explained. "I just think you do what's right for the movie. I didn't even know about this runtime thing until I think it was reported on. You have to do what's right for the movie."

There is no denying that The Marvels will be packed, considering how much will be going on. Still, DaCosta was happy with how everything turned out and even happier that she got to add more woman-on-woman fight scenes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We get to add to that history that [Marvel is] starting to really dig into now like women beating the shit out of each other," DaCosta added with a laugh. "We do a lot [of that] in this film, which is really exciting for me because I love fight scenes. I was very excited to do it. I think the main fight scene, I'm really proud of. It's something you haven't seen before in the MCU because of the nature of it, the switching."

So, everyone, please calm down about the runtime; no one stole DaCosta's movie from her and forced her to make it shorter for some contrived reason. Sometimes, directors don't want their films to be so long you might be justified in adding an intermission, and that's fine. There are plenty of really good movies that are under two hours, and considering the fact that the number of films that have justified a 2+ hour runtime this year are few and far between? I say bring on the shorter movies, please, and thank you.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10th.

