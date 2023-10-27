Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: captain marvel, marvel, Marvel Studios, ms marvel, the marvels

The Marvels: 2 New TV Spots Tease Power Imbalances

A new TV spot for The Marvels teases how our villain Dar-Benn will stand a chance against Carol Danvers, who is, essentially, invincible.

We officially have our first minor spoiler in a TV spot for The Marvels! Tis the season of the final weeks before a big Marvel Studios release. If you don't want to know anything else, you might want to avoid these two videos just to be safe. So we're not going to throw up a spoiler warning or anything, but we will put up an image just in case you want peace out and come back later.

One of the problems that Marvel would run into when it came to Captain Marvel is that she is essentially this universe's version of Superman. She is invincible, and it can be hard to figure out how to create villains that can successfully stand a chance against someone as powerful as Carol. In this case, we now know, thanks to the new TV spots that were put out today, that Dar-Benn's powers grow whenever Carol tries to use them against her. Much in the same way that Carol's powers are linked to Kamala and Monica, they are also linked to Dar-Benn, which is just going to make everything complicated for everyone.

The Marvels: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, Jonathan Schwartz, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in U.S. theaters on November 10th.

