The Marvels Filmmaker Reveals Advice from Black Panther's Director

The Marvels Filmmaker Nia DaCosta is revealing the best advice she's received from another Marvel director so far.

The Marvels has received generally positive reviews from critics and fans thus far, despite its meager turnout out at the box office for its opening holiday weekend. Unfortunately, it was the most disappointing opening weekend in modern MCU, but we have to remember how the two strikes played into this box office.

However, when it comes to recent superhero films, The Marvels isn't alone, with both audiences and critics showing (slight) disinterest with recent projects like Blue Beetle, The Flash, and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania ending up in similar circumstances. And perhaps it's just a hard time to be a superhero film at this point in time – especially considering that the strike has prevented its cast from doing any promotional activities leading up to its release.

Fortunately, despite any outside voices attempting to influence the project one way or another, the filmmaker behind The Marvels is revealing advice she received from another MCU creative that managed to resonate with her throughout its production stages.

The Marvels Filmmaker Says Black Panther Director Said to "Be Yourself"

When talking to Screen Rant about the release of the new MCU movie, filmmaker Nia DaCosta admitted that the most impactful advice she's received since joining the MCU has likely come from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. DaCosta explains to the publication, "I say this a lot, but Ryan Coogler said, 'Be yourself.' And I thought that was great advice. I mean, at the time, I was like, 'Oh, what the hell are you talking about? Be myself?' But he was absolutely right. It's like I am the person I am, the filmmaker I am, and that's what I have to bring to the table. So don't dilute it, just really be yourself. And so that was really helpful."

The Marvels official plot summary: "Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels."

The Marvels is currently available in theaters.

