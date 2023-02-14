The Marvels: The Dynamic Is What The Whole Movie Is About Kevin Feige has revealed that the dynamic between Kamala, Monica, and Carol will be the focal point of The Marvels.

Last year, audiences were introduced to Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau the year before that. Both of these characters have strong ties to Captain Marvel, and it was soon announced that the sequel film would feature both characters and was being retitled The Marvels. Right now, we don't have a lot to go on. There were rumors that a teaser would drop during the Super Bowl, but that ended up being false.

The Marvels Will Focus On The Dynamic Between The Three Leading Ladies

Sometime after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, perhaps after Secret Invasion starts, is when the marketing for The Marvels will likely kick in. However, that didn't stop Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige from telling Entertainment Weekly some details and revealing that the dynamic between these three characters will be the film's focal point.

"That's what the entire movie is about," Feige explained. "There are fun cosmic elements to it. Marvel comic fans will recognize elements of the Kree-Skrull war. And it's picking up directly after the end of Captain Marvel 1, not in timeline but in story. We also do that in our upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and those are two very different follow-ups to that movie. Tonally, they couldn't be more different. But there's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala, and Carol together in a frame. To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It's chill-inducing. They're so great together, and they all have different histories with one another."

The small team-up thing has worked a few times in the past, but that won't be the only thing that will be familiar to audiences regarding the relationships in The Marvels. Feige compared Kamala's place and attitude in the movie will be similar to Peter Parkler's introduction in Captain America: Civil War.

"The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Civil War," Feige continued. "She can't believe she's with these other heroes and can't believe that she finds herself in these places. And that's fun because we want to be that. I want to be that."

However, unlike Spider-Man, who was a glorified cameo in Captain America: Civil War, it doesn't look like Kamala will play second fiddle to Monica and Carol. They didn't rename this movie from Captain Marvel 2 to The Marvels for nothing.

The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-Joon. It will be released on July 28, 2023.