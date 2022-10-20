The Matrix Resurrections: Laurence Fishburne Didn't Hate Legacy Sequel

As one of four actors most synonymous with The Matrix franchise with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Hugo Weaving, Laurence Fishburne was asked about the 2021 legacy sequel in Warner Bros' The Matrix Resurrections. The original Morpheus actor, along with Weaving, who played the original Agent Smith, were left out while Reeves and Moss returned to their signature roles in Neo and Trinity for the Lana Wachowski film.

While at the premiere of The School for Good and Evil, Fishburne, who plays School Master, spoke about his thoughts on The Matrix Resurrections. "It wasn't as bad as I thought it would be, and it wasn't as good as I hoped it would be," he said. "I thought Carrie-Anne and Keanu really did their thing, and yeah, that's what I thought." Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played a younger version of Morpheus, while Jonathan Groff played another incarnation of Smith. When asked if he missed the franchise, Fishburne followed up with, "No, not really." Weaving couldn't commit due to a scheduling conflict.

Fishburne and Weaving appeared in the first three Matrix films, which were directed by Lana and Lily Wachowski. Resurrections follows Neo, who's dealing with a personal crisis feeling like he's stuck in a world he doesn't belong in, as Thomas Anderson, who, in 2021, is the mind behind The Matrix video game series and takes blue pills to keep his mind at bay. He meets a familiar face in Tiffany (Moss), who's living a domesticated life, but has similar awkward feelings around Thomas. Both aren't aware of their previous lives as Neo and Trinity. The Matrix: Resurrections grossed a total of $157.3 million, but its numbers are likely the result of Warner Bros' decision to do a simultaneous release with its streaming service HBO Max. The School for Good and Evil is available on Netflix.

Laurence Fishburne shares his thoughts on #TheMatrixResurrections: "It wasn't as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn't as good as I hoped it would be." https://t.co/c0f534K2QE pic.twitter.com/BBVwOkjkiw — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet