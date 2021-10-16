The Matrix Resurrections: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Talks Morpheus

Despite the fact that we're only a few months away from the release of The Matrix Resurrections, we actually don't know that much about it. We have a very vague summary; we have a cast list, we have a couple of images, and precisely one trailer to go on. This isn't a bad thing since keeping things a secret is probably the best way to market this movie. It's just interesting to see, and it will be interesting to see how much Warner Bros. reveals in the final lead-up to the movie's release in December. We know that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing the character of Morpheus but a different version of the character. Abdul-Mateen recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly, and he explained that he is playing a different iteration of the character.

"This is definitely a different iteration of the character. … I play a character who's definitely aware of the history of the Matrix [and] the history of Morpheus," he says. "This character is on a journey of self-discovery. There's a lot in our story that's about growth, defining your own path. Morpheus isn't exempt from that."

That doesn't mean we're going to be getting a Laurence Fishburne impression from Abdul-Mateen in The Matrix Resurrections and seemed to say that there is a reason that Morpheus looks different written into the script.

"Laurence already did what had to be done," he says. "I think what the script provided was a new narrative and some new opportunities that did make room within the Matrix universe for a new Morpheus."

That isn't outside of the realm of reason within the canon of The Matrix movies, so it isn't surprising that they would come back to that again. Abdul-Mateen explained that things like appearance don't really matter in The Matrix. The character of Switch from the first movie was going to be one gender in the real world and another in The Matrix. However, this doesn't explain what's going on in the real world, but that is something that the movie will likely explore.

"What the viewers will come to understand is that there are many rules of the Matrix," he says. "Age, appearance, the things we identify as real, can be manipulated in that world. The Matrix is where anything is possible."

Finally, Abdul-Mateen teased about the relevance the movie is going to have considering the world that we live in today. It sounds like The Matrix Resurrections is going to carry on the tradition of exploring some big ideas through science fiction, and honestly, we can't wait.

"Our film is so much more driven by the hope of what the world can be that it grounds it all in reality. Everybody's so plugged in these days. I think for a lot of reasons, it'll be a mind trip."

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes "The Matrix Resurrections," the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me,), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV's Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV's Gotham). It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max for 31-days on December 22nd.