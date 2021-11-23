The Matrix Resurrections Star Talks Lengthy Action Sequences

There's no denying that The Matrix Resurrections is one of the most exciting returns for fans of either action or sci-fi (or both), and ahead of its December release, one of the film's new stars hints at some epic moments to come.

The fourth film in the Matrix franchise is the first since the 2003 title The Matrix Revolutions, bringing back director Lana Wachowski, several former key players, and plenty of new faces to merge two generations of stories. One of those stars, Jessica Henwick, recently opened up to Collider about some of the work that went into the action from Wachowski, explaining, "She's very creative, and she has a very, very strong vision. She doesn't work like any of the directors I've worked with. She loves running takes, so we'll often go 20 minutes without a single cut. And she doesn't do the normal thing, which is, 'Okay, let's set up for shooting A side, and we'll shoot the wide, the medium, the closeup, and then we can all move the lights so that we can shoot B side.'"

The Matrix Resurrections star also added, "Everyone had to be aware that it was 360, at all times. She would stand next to the operator, and she would be shooting. Keanu is speaking, and she's shooting. She's handling the camera, zooming in on him, and then she would just turn, and suddenly the camera will be on you, even though you're on the other side of the line. That's how she shoots. It's very much how she feels, in the moment. It's very instinctive for her. It's fascinating to watch. I've never worked with a director who is going so much on a gut feeling."

The film also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Candyman), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico), Christina Ricci (Black Snake Moan), Telma Hopkins (Dead to Me,), Max Riemelt (Sense8), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), and Jada Pinkett Smith (The Matrix: Revolutions).

The Matrix Resurrections will be released both in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max starting December 22nd.