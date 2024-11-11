The Metrograph: New York Movie Theatre Launches New Print Magazine

Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Amalia Ulman, Ann Hui, ari aster, cinema, daniel clowes, metrograph, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, steve martin, The Metrograph

The Metrograph is a classy new biannual film print magazine from the New York City movie theatre coming on December 10th

Metrograph, the hippest new movie theatre in New York City, has announced The Metrograph, a classy new biannual print publication designed by Matt Willey at Pentagram. The first issue will be 152 pages long and feature 88 contributors, including filmmakers, comic artists, novelists, and critics, including Steve Martin, horror director Ari Aster, and acclaimed Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi. It will also include a look at the career of legendary Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui and a major interview with Clint Eastwood, his first for decades.

The first issue of The Metrograph features exclusive cover artwork by the renowned cinematographer Ed Lachman, as well as contributions from a remarkable lineup. A sneak peek: novelist Yiyun Li, cartoonist Daniel Clowes, filmmakers Ari Aster, Amalia Ulman, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, critics Hunter Harris and Thora Siemsen, writer Lucy Sante, the late New York City cult writer/actor Cookie Mueller, actors Steve Martin and Simon Rex, and many more. Readers can also look forward to The Metrograph Interview #1, where Nick Pinkerton engages the 94-year-old pop culture icon Clint Eastwood in a rare, career-spanning conversation.

A New Prestige Film Magazine

Metrograph's official announcement declared, "Led by the editorial team of Senior Editor Annabel Brady-Brown (co-founder Fireflies Press), Editors Gabriel Jandali Appel (writer, founding business manager The Drift) and Kelli Weston (critic), and Editor-At-Large Nick Pinkerton (critic; screenwriter The Sweet East), with invaluable input from the entire Metrograph staff, The Metrograph embraces great film in all its forms. It promises a rich blend of eclectic content, offering longform interviews, artist portfolios, thought-provoking essays from leading voices in the worlds of art and literature, and intimate profiles of film technicians at work, accompanied by striking original commissioned photography and illustrations. A unique and highly curated publication, its content strikes a perfect balance: seductive yet sophisticated, sharp and rigorous, playful, and fun."

Christian Grass, Metrograph CEO, said, "We are excited to see Metrograph continue to grow and evolve. We are now reaching a national audience with our online streaming platform, Metrograph At Home, and our distribution arm, Metrograph Pictures while maintaining the core values of community and curation that make 7 Ludlow such a beloved institution. This beautiful new print publication is the logical next step in Metrograph's evolution."

Annabel Brady-Brown added, "We're delighted to announce The Metrograph and to be bringing a new print film publication into the world. Much like the way our Ludlow Street theater debuted at a time when many cinemas were shuttering and quickly reversed the trend, becoming a pioneering force in film culture and an incredibly popular destination, we believe readers are hungry for a publication like The Metrograph that treats film with both intelligence and panache, and that film culture is actually alive and kicking."

The Metrograph magazine is now available for pre-order and will be out in bookstores on Tuesday, December 10th.

