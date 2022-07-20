The Munsters: Rob Zombie Film Gets Blu-ray Release In September

The Munsters will not just be coming to Netflix. The new Rob Zombie film was finally revealed to be coming to Netflix in September a couple of days ago, and now we know that the film will also release on Blu-ray on September 27th. The disc, revealed by USA Today, will come with over an hour of special features, including the making of the film with Zombie. It will also be available on VOD. The new movie stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa Munster. Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang. Catherine Schell ("Space: 1999," The Return of the Pink Panther) as "Zoya Krupp the gypsy queen," Dee Wallace, Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson, and Jorge Garcia.

The Munsters With Little Changed, And That's Okay

As for it being in color: "I knew that if I went in and demanded 'This movie's going to be in black and white or forget it!' we would not be talking about the Munsters right now because it would have never happened. I guaran-f—ing-tee it. But what I did do is I made the colors sort of hyper-real. I noticed when the actors were in their makeup, and they were just walking around, getting lunch or whatever, they looked like cartoon characters come to life. They were just so insanely colorful. I was like, I have to light the movie in the same fashion. It really seemed at all times like a live-action cartoon, which was really exciting."

I would have liked to see this in black and white, but whatever. Some have said that they think this looks too silly, and to them, I say, that's the point. I, for one, could not be more excited, especially since we know how we get to watch it now.