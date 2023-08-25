Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k blu-ray, frank oz, The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Muppets Take Manhattan Coming To 4K Blu-ray In October

Muppets fans rejoice! The Muppets Take Manhattan is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray in October, featuring a new Frank Oz commentary.

The Muppets Take Manhattan is a very special and important film to many of us and a long-time want in the 4K community. We finally get our wish on October 24th, as the film is finally getting a 4k Blu-ray release. While the disc is not loaded with features as we all hoped, there is one particular new feature that should excite everybody, and that is a brand new, feature-length commentary from the legend himself, Frank Oz. Besides that, however, nothing new. An interview with Jim Henson and a short Muppets bit. Below are the specs on the disc and the cover for the release.

The Muppets Take Manhattan 4K Blu-ray Details

"Broadway bound, the Muppets take Manhattan by storm in this magical musical about breaking into show business! Fresh out of college, Kermit, Fozzie, and the entire cast of Kermit's musical "Manhattan Melodies" head for the Big Apple with plans to turn their small play into a big hit! All they need now is someone to produce their show! But when no one in town will even meet with them, it's up to Kermit to believe hard enough for all of his friends that the show WILL go on! Family entertainment has never been more fun than this comedy marking Frank Oz's solo directorial debut."

Here are the details on the discs themselves:

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative with Dolby Vision, plus all-new Dolby Atmos immersive audio 4K picture and Atmos sound mix approved by director Frank Oz

Also includes English 5.1 + mono

Special Feature: NEW: Feature Commentary with Director Frank Oz



BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features: Interview with Jim Henson Muppetisms: Miss Piggy™ & Kermit the Frog™, Pepe™ and Fozzie Bear™



