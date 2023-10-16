Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, henry selick, the nightmare before christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas Director on a Prequel vs a Sequel

30 years after its release, The Nightmare Before Christmas director is discussing his thoughts on the future of the Disney property.

Disney knows how to generate some timeless films, but their 1993 spooky holiday feature The Nightmare Before Christmas might be one of their most inventive for capitalizing on the power of Halloween thrills in a family-friendly arena. In fact, regardless of its theatrical run, which nearly garnered $100 million, the film and its characters have become a merchandising dream. Have you ever been inside a Hot Topic? Disney Store? Spirit Halloween? The list really does go on.

Now, 30 years after the release of the instant classic, the film's director is offering his opinions about returning for another story – whether it's a prequel or a sequel. Because anything is viable for a Disney film!

The Nightmare Before Christmas Director Shares His Stance on Future Films

During an interview with People celebrating the 30th anniversary of the film, Director Henry Selick was asked about his interest in returning for a follow-up film, with the filmmaker noting that the first film was "a perfect movie [that] came out of the perfect time, only to grow into something far bigger over the years." He then adds, "I think [Tim Burton] in particular feels like, why mess with that? He certainly doesn't need to make more money from a sequel. He has had so many other successes, and so far, nobody's come up with a great idea for a sequel. And I still think that Tim gets to decide. I don't think there's any idea that would convince him." Though Selick does admittedly have interest in a prequel-style story, telling the publication, "That being said, it might be more interesting to do a prequel. There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloweentown."

