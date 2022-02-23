The Batmobile From The Batman As Seen Underneath London, Today

Today I took my little self down to the Kingsway Tram Tunnel near Holborn in London to see the new Batmobile, as seen in the upcoming movie The Batman. Set up in an abandoned tunnel for a form of public transport that no longer exists in central London, it felt a fitting place to see something so clearly reflecting the past, even as it was a brand new Batmobile. It is an ugly, exposed thing, hidden away in the dark, surrounded by red lights, shadows, and influencers making TikTok videos. Of course, I joined in; what do you think I am, a philistine?

So why not join me through the tunnels, in the YouTube videos and photo gallery below, stumbling from the light into the dark, first walking around the brutalist beast of the Batmobile that it is, and then check out the movie costumes of Batman and Catwoman from The Batman, as well as a few toys scattered willy nilly. While trying to avoid people miming to songs from Matilda The Musical as a way to get onto #matildatok. What can I say? I like to keep up with the latest social media trends. Or at least the ones that my kids tell me about. Okay, I like it. Picasso.

The Batman exhibition is on today and tomorrow, but I think it is members of the press and noted influencers who are invited; you know, there is still time to start that Instagram channel. Or maybe you can swoop in over the heads of the guards. Just remember, no one is allowed to sit in the Batmobile, no one is allowed to touch the Batmobile, and no one is allowed to lick the Batmobile. I know, I know, I came so close.

The Batman is an upcoming reboot of the Batman film franchise directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Peter Craig. It stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Set in his second year of fighting crime, the film sees Batman uncover corruption in Gotham City while pursuing the Riddler, a serial killer who targets Gotham's elite. The Batman will premiere in New York City on the 1st of March and will be released in cinemas in the UK on the 3rd of March and in the US on the 4th of March. The film is intended to launch a Batman shared universe, with two spin-off television series in development for HBO Max and various cast members and crew expressing interest in future movies.