Trey Trucker on Playing the Hunky Evil of What Lies Below

In this week's Castle Talk, Jason chats with Trey Tucker, who stars in the new movie What Lies Below. In the film, teenage Liberty (Ema Horvath) returns home from camp to join her mother at a beautiful upstate-New York lake house, where Mom has taken up with a charming, muscular stranger who is (as you might expect since this is a thriller) not what he seems.

Tucker, who hails from Texas, chats about how his role is an interloper in the lives of two people– the mother and daughter– left vulnerable by the conflict between them.

Director Braden R. Duemmler said in a director's note:

When I was 5 years old, my father began dating a woman named Sandy. As the child of divorced parents, caught in a bit of the crossfire, I wasn't sure how to handle the new addition to my family circle. So, I did what any reasonable 5-year-old would do; I developed a crush. …. As a storyteller, I couldn't help but wonder: "What if Sandy was a man, and I was a little girl?" This question is the inspiration behind What Lies Below. …. I sought to cultivate this empathy visually by creating a Female voyeur/Gaze, in Liberty, and a Homme Fatale, in John Smith (Trey Tucker). … As filmmakers, we impose this transformation of presence by shifting the viewer's perspective from looking at John, to looking at John, looking at his prey. We invite you to watch him, until it's too late.

Tucker talked about the strangeness of being that object– and about getting to play the evil underneath.

What Lies Below debuts On Demand and Digital on December 4, 2020.

