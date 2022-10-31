The Ring Soundtrack Up For Preorder At Waxwork Records

The Ring was a phenomenon when it came out in 2002 and introduced quite a few people to Japanese horror. It is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, which is crazy to think about, and today Waxwork Records put up a vinyl version of the score to the film by Hans Zimmer for preorder. This is the first time it has been available in this format and comes on two 180-gram "Samara & The Well" Green & Black Marbled Vinyl and "Cursed VHS Tape" Black with White Splatter Colored Vinyl. It features new art and design work from Matt Needle and exclusive liner notes by director Gore Verbinski, with a 12" x12" printed insert. You can preorder here and get more info below.

The Ring Waxwork Records Release Details

"In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, Waxwork Records is proud to present THE RING Original Motion Picture Music by Hans Zimmer! This long-anticipated release marks the first time that The Ring will be available on vinyl. The Ring is a 2002 supernatural horror film directed by Gore Verbinski and starring Naomi Watts and Brian Cox. It is a remake of Hideo Nakata's 1998 Japanese horror film Ringu, based on Koji Suzuki's 1991 eponymous novel. The plot follows a journalist who investigates an urban legend of a cursed videotape that seemingly kills the viewer seven days after watching it."

"The Ring was released on October 18, 2002, to positive reviews praising its atmosphere, visuals, and Watt's performance. It is one of the highest-grossing horror remakes and paved the way for English-language remakes of other Asian horror films, such as The Grudge and Dark Water. The score composed by Hans Zimmer is a dark symphonic orchestration that shifts from ghostly and melancholic to frightening and terror-stricken. Constructed from a base of a piano, violins, synthesizer, and two cellos, Zimmer's score is thoroughly effective in bringing the listener into the haunting space that is The Ring with dreadfully anxious strings, mournful keys, and rolling percussion. Zimmer creates a shadowy ambiance that pulls you into the gripping ghost story."