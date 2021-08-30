The Rocketeer Gets a Revival as a Direct to Disney+ Movie

The Rocketeer is getting the revival that fans have been begging for for years. The movie, which was originally based on the comic of the same name that was published in 1982, was released in 1991. Despite being in development for almost as long as the comics have been around, the movie wasn't exactly a smash at the box office. It grossed $46 million on a budget of $35 million. There were rumors that there were going to be sequels to the Joe Johnston-directed movie, but after it underperformed, all of those ideas were scrapped. However, the movie went on to be a cult classic and was revived in 2019 as a children's TV show on Disney Junior. People have been watching and waiting to see if Disney was going to do something with the license after that TV revival, and now it appears that they are. According to Deadline, a new movie is being developed as a direct to Disney+ feature with David and Jessica Oyelowo producing and written by Ed Ricourt. David Oyelowo is also reportedly in talks to star, and the title is The Return of the Rocketeer.

At the moment, we don't have a ton of details of this project so far. The thing that we do know is that the movie "will have an all-new creative directive with Ricourt's story focusing on a retired Tuskegee airman who takes up the mantle of the Rocketeer." This is a live-action film for fans who are concerned that they are getting another animated show like the Disney Junior offering. There is also no report confirming whether or not this will be connected to the original 1991 movie. However, this sounds like a deal that was finalized recently, so perhaps they don't have all of the details ironed out yet. Either way, fans of the original The Rocketeer movie and comics are getting the new live-action movie they have been waiting over thirty years for.