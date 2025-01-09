Posted in: Casting, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Colman Domingo, edgar wright, Glen Powell, The Running Man

The Running Man Adds Colman Domingo As Co-Lead With Glen Powell

Colman Domingo has been cast as the co-lead of Edgar Wright's remake of The Running Man, opposite Glen Powell, coming later this year

Article Summary Colman Domingo joins Glen Powell in Edgar Wright's The Running Man remake as the game show host.

Edgar Wright directs and co-writes with Michael Bacall, aiming for a November 2025 release.

The Running Man remake develops from a Stephen King story originally under the name Richard Bachman.

Domingo's casting news follows earlier announcements of Karl Glusman, Katy O'Brian, and Daniel Ezra.

The Running Man remake has finally cast the co-lead role opposite Glen Powell. Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) will play game show host first made famous by Richard Dawson in the 1987 original. Other cast members include Karl Glusman, Katy O'Brian, and Daniel Ezra. Edgar Wright is directing and also co-writing the script with Michael Bacall. The film has a set release date of November 7, 2025. The story for The Running Man comes from a Stephen King story, which he wrote under his other pen name, Richard Bachman. News of this remake first surfaced in 2021, so this one has been in development for some time. Deadline had the news report about Domingo being cast.

The Running Man Didn't Need A Remake

Here is the synopsis for the story, if you haven't seen the original: Ben Richards is a desperate man. With no job, no money, no way out, and a young daughter in need of proper medical attention, he must turn to the only possibility of striking it rich in this near-future dystopian America: participating in the ultra-violent TV programming of the government-sanctioned Games Network. Ben soon finds himself selected as a contestant on the biggest and the best that the Games Network has to offer: "The Running Man," a no-holds-barred thirty-day struggle to stay alive as public enemy number one, relentlessly hunted by an elite strike force bent on killing him as quickly as possible in front of an audience all-too eager to see that happen. It means a billion dollars in prize money if he can live for the next month. No one has ever survived longer than eight days. But desperation can push a person do things they never thought possible—and Ben Richards is willing to go the distance in this ultimate game of life and death….

I still hate that they are remaking this, but I will reserve judgement until I see it. The original is still one of my all-time favorites, so I am going to be a little more skeptical about it. We shall see I guess.

The Running Man releases in theaters on November 7.

