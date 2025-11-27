Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the strangers - chapter 3

The Strangers – Chapter 3: Dated For Februrary 2026, Teaser Released

Lionsgate has officially dated The Strangers - Chapter 3 for February 6, 2026. We also got a teaser trailer and a very brief summary.

It seems that Lionsgate is bound and determined to get all three of these movies out. Unlike Warner Bros. and Horizon: An American Saga, they aren't going to remove the next chapter quietly from the schedule and then pretend they never happened. Then again, if the listed budget of $8.5 million is the budget for each of these films individually, totaling just over $25 million, that is still half the budget of Horizon. Perhaps the sunk-cost fallacy doesn't quite apply here. Or Lionsgate is a glutton for punishment; either way, they are releasing all of these movies. In a press release sent out by Lionsgate today, they confirmed that the movie will be released on February 6, 2026, which isn't a bad time to release a horror movie.

Horror, in general, tends to do well in the early part of the year. The last two films were released in May and September, respectively, which was not the right time to release these films. They should have been January releases yearly from 2024 to 2026. They also released the first teaser trailer for The Strangers – Chapter 3, which tells us absolutely nothing about what this movie is going to be about. The very brief summary doesn't help much either: "In the final film of The Strangers trilogy, Maya (Madelaine Petsch) faces the masked killers one last time in a brutal, full-circle reckoning of survival and revenge." The YouTube comments under the teaser are extremely telling, and while that is a cesspool we usually tell you to avoid, they are comical here. When you've lost horror fans, people who are genre loyalists above all else, you've well and truly lost the plot.

The Strangers – Chapter 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lionsgate presents, a Fifth Element production, in association with Stream Media and Sherborne Media. The Strangers – Chapter 3 is directed by Renny Harlin and stars Madelaine Petsch, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath. It will be released in theaters on February 6, 2026

