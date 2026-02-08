Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Time To Level Up A New TV Spot

It's time to level up in a new TV spot for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

Article Summary The Super Mario Galaxy Movie unveils an exciting new TV spot ahead of its April 3, 2026 release.

The latest trailer hints at thrilling adventures and cosmic challenges for fans of Mario and crew.

Following the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, expectations are sky-high for the sequel.

Universal Pictures and Nintendo continue their partnership for this highly anticipated animated film.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is going to be massive when it opens in April, and fans of the original will likely have a lot to look forward to. To say that the first movie did well would be an understatement, as it managed to resonate with nearly everyone on every level. It did extremely well at the box office, and fans have the legendary series had the movie they'd been begging for for years. It was another example of how it seemed like studios have finally wrapped their heads around the idea of adapting video games into movies and television. We recently got a new TV spot as we head into the final two months before the film's release.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score. It stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Brie Larson and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

