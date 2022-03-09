The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: New Trailer and Images

We here at Bleeding Cool got the chance to see the first footage from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at CinemaCon back in August, and it went from not being on our radar to "can we see this movie now, please." It's been a movie that we've been keeping an eye on since August, and Lionsgate did release the first teaser trailer two months ago. Lionsgate has released a new red-band trailer for the upcoming film, and it looks just as ridiculous as the previous one; plus, we have a ton of new images as well. Everything about this looks absolutely insane, and Nicholas Cage is so underrated [go watch Pig and lament with me about how he didn't get an academy award nomination for that movie because if we are talking about snubs this year, that is one of the biggest]. It really looks like he is having a ball with this movie. In fact, it looks like everyone is having a ton of fun, and let's hope that this manic energy of the trailer translates to the full movie. It's going to be one of those projects that either manage to be a masterpiece or completely falls apart. It isn't likely that there is much middle ground when it comes to a film going for this tone, with these sorts of performances, and that is trying to be this meta.

Was this movie on your radar before you saw the trailer? That bit with Cage trying to give a moving statement as he is trying to quit acting, but the connection is bad is exactly the kind of thing I want to see from this movie. It seems like Lionsgate hasn't really started pushing the marketing yet, but we can hope it starts to pick up soon. Also, the junket and interview for this have the potential to get really meta, which could be a lot of fun. We also got a green band version of the trailer if that's something you're interested in as well, but, really, who can turn down an opportunity to see Nicolas Cage scream "I'm Nick FUCKING Cage" because come on.

This is a movie that has the potential to really fly under the radar, so is it something that you're planning on checking out next month? It's opening the same day as The Bad Guys from Universal and The Northman [which also looks great] and the week after Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, so there is going to be competition. Let us know in the comments.

Summary: Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, directed by Tom Gormican, stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, with Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish. It will be released on April 22, 2022.