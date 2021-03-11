Jeffery Dean Morgan Stars In Trailer For The Unholy, Out April 2nd

The Unholy is a new horror film starring Negan himself, Jeffery Dean Morgan. It is based on the 1983 novel Shrine by James Herbert. It also stars Katie Aselton, William Sadler (Demon Knight, Bogus Journey), Cricket Brown, Diogo Morgado, and SAW's Cary Elwes. It is written and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos. It is another religious horror film, this one centered around a girl who was supposed to have been visited by the Virgin Mary and begins to heal the sick. Morgan plays a reporter investigating. You can see the trailer for The Unholy below.



The Unholy Synopsis & Poster

"The Unholy follows Alice, a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister."

This could have been much better if they had taken the time and used more practical effects, but I always lean that way, and horror just is not in that place anymore. That being said, this could be a pretty serviceable little thriller with a solid cast. The subject matter is a bit heavier, and it LOOKS fantastic. For sure, this has a Conjuring-vibe to it, but that is to be expected at this point. I am just super pumped to see more and more horror this year. It feels like we are in the thick of one of those important stretches in the genre. Will The Unholy be one we look back on fondly? I guess we will find out on April 2nd.