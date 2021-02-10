Final Trailer For The Vigil Debuts, Film Out Feb. 26th

The Vigil debuted its final trailer today, as the IFC Midnight release will happen in about two weeks. The film features Adam Margules, Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman, Lynn Cohen, and Fred Melamed, and Keith Thomas directs the film. This trailer is beyond creepy, even though it is another in a long line of demonic possession films. The Vigil does look pretty sinister, and the film's setting makes it feel a bit more unique. You can read the synopsis, see the poster, and view the trailer for The Vigil down below.

The Vigil Synopsis & Trailer

Steeped in ancient Jewish lore and demonology, THE VIGIL is a supernatural horror film set over the course of a single evening in Brooklyn's Hasidic Borough Park neighborhood. Low on funds and having recently left his insular religious community, Yakov reluctantly accepts an offer from his former rabbi and confidante to take on the responsibility of an overnight "shomer," fulfilling the Jewish practice of watching over the body of a deceased community member. Shortly after arriving at the recently departed's dilapidated house to sit the vigil, Yakov begins to realize that something is very, very wrong.

Demonic possession is not really my favorite horror lane, but I will watch anything from a good trailer. It always works on me. This has promise, though, and was a festival hit when it debuted, so hopefully, The Vigil can live up to this and become one of the surprises of the year. The different setting and beliefs on display here are very intriguing to me as well; it should prove interesting. You can catch the film when it debuts in select theaters, VOD, and digital services on February 26th.