The Villains Take Over in the New Trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

As the release date for Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to creep closer, fans are beginning to wonder if there are going to be any surprises left in this movie. There have been a ton of leaks on the internet for months now, and Sony is infamous for dropping the ball when it comes to their marketing. They love to show all of the major plot points in the approximately fifty billion trailers and TV spots that come out in the final weeks leading up to a movie. Sony dropped a massive Ghostbusters: Afterlife spoiler in the marketing less than a month before the movie comes out. We got the poster yesterday and today Sony made a massive deal about the new trailer which also just dropped — and it is indeed packed with a lot stuff. As for the villains, in addition to more footage with Doctor Octopus, we see Jamie Foxx as Electro, the Green Goblin, another Goblin we can't see too well (Hobgoblin? Or Harry Osborn New Goblin?), Sandman and the Lizard. Plus we get Spider-Man's new black suit in action, with some extra gadgetry courtesy of Dr. Strange, it seems. All this plus Marisa Tomei's Aunt May and a funny line about Scooby-Doo in the bargain.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Official Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfVOs4VSpmA)

Summary: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.