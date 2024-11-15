Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The War of the Rohirrim – "The Rider" by Paris Paloma Music Video

Warner Bros. has released 'The Rider' by Paris Palamo, an original song from the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

If you've spent some time on Tiktok in the last couple of years, there is a decent chance you've heard some of Paris Paloma's awesome song titled "labour." It's going viral again because of the events of the last week or so in the United States, but Paloma has a really beautiful style that seems like the opposite of what you would expect when you hear "This is a song that went viral on Tiktok and then became a thing." She's been releasing more music and touring, but this is such an excellent new step for her career. Today, Warner Bros. shared a new original song for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim by Paloma. Her voice and style are perfect for the world of Tolkien; we hope this causes even more people to discover her awesome music. And maybe Warner Bros. will finally start marketing this film since it really does look like it has the potential to be beautiful.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim – Summary, Cast List Release Date

New Line Cinema's original anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim returns audiences to the epic world brought to life in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, based on the revered books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Under the direction of award-winning filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (the Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex TV series), the talented voice cast is led by Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand, the mighty King of Rohan; Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) as his daughter Héra; and Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) as Wulf. Miranda Otto, who delivered an unforgettable, award-winning performance in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, reprises her role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, who serves as the tale's narrator. The voice ensemble also includes Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix's Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike ("Beasts of No Nation"), Bilal Hasna (Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

With Kamiyama at the helm, the original feature is being produced by Oscar winner Philippa Boyens, from the screenwriting team behind The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies, alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou, who, in addition to their many separate animation projects, collaborated on the Blade Runner: Black Lotus series. The executive producers are Fran Walsh, Peter Jackson, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich. The screenplay is by Jeffrey Addiss & Will Matthews and Phoebe Gittins & Arty Papageorgiou, story by Addiss & Matthews and Boyens, based on characters created by J.R.R. Tolkien. The team of creative collaborators returning from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy also includes Oscar winners Alan Lee and Richard Taylor, along with esteemed Tolkien illustrator John Howe.

A New Line Cinema Presentation, a Warner Bros. Animation / Sola Entertainment Production, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, will be distributed theatrically worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, released in cinemas nationwide on December 13, 2024, and internationally beginning 11 December 2024.

